1 dies in head-on collision with semi-trucks on I-84 crash near Wendell

The crash blocked eastbound lanes for nearly 10 hours.
Eastbound I-84 was closed Thursday morning between Exit 141 and Exit 157 (between Bliss and Wendell) because of a crash.
Eastbound I-84 was closed Thursday morning between Exit 141 and Exit 157 (between Bliss and Wendell) because of a crash.
By Vanessa Grieve
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:02 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning between Wendell and Bliss on Interstate 84.

An unidentified driver was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-84 around 1:30 a.m. The unidentified driver struck two eastbound semi-trucks. All three vehicles were engulfed in flames.

Eastbound lanes were blocked for nearly 10 hours. Idaho Transportation Department put in place a detour. The westbound lanes were blocked for approximately an hour to allow traffic that was stuck behind the crash was turned around.

Eastbound I-84 was closed between Exit 141 and Exit 157 (between Bliss and Wendell).

ISP said the unidentified driver has yet to be identified.

The drivers of the semi-trucks were Weldemihret Welday, 37, of Amarillo, Texas, who was driving eastbound in the left lane and Diane Lucero, 59, of West Valley, Utah, who was also driving eastbound and was in the right lane in a Mack semi.

The condition of the semi-truck drivers was not listed.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Wendell Quick Response Unit, Gooding County EMS, Gooding Fire Department, Wendell Fire Department, Hagerman Fire Department and Jerome City Fire Department assisted.

KMVT will update this story when more information becomes available

