AT&T considers ads for cheaper phone bill

AT&T CEO John Stankey thinks some customers might be interested in accepting targeted ads on their phones to save $5 or $10 on their monthly bills.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - AT&T is considering offering wireless phone plans partially paid for by advertising, according to the company’s CEO.

AT&T CEO John Stankey says he thinks some customers might be interested in accepting ads on their phones to save $5 or $10 on their monthly bills.

The idea has been tried in the past by other carriers, but it’s never been successful. But Stankey says AT&T has a lot more data on customers, which means ads could be targeted better.

The company advertising business incorporates data that comes from both inside and outside its ecosystem, which Stankey admits could raise privacy concerns.

It’s unclear exactly how the ads would be presented. If the plan goes through, it could launch as early as next year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

