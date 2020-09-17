Badger Fire continues to spread, officials urge evacuations near Magic Mountain area.

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Badger Fire has scorched thousand of acres of land and continues to spread in the South Hills and Cassia County.

According to a press release Wednesday morning, officials say the Badger Fire in Cassia County increased around 4,500 acres from Tuesday. The fire is expected to continue to grow due to high winds and dry conditions.

From the Magic Mountain campground, you can see the smoke perched up just over the mountains

Individuals are currently restricted from going past Magic Mountain on Kimberly road. People with cabins and those camping in the area have been encouraged to evacuate.

“(I’ve) been up there two weeks now so it was time to come down, but I was asked to leave this morning," Rick Phillips, who was deer hunting, said. "Rangers came up to my camp and said the fire was coming over the ridge at Monument Peak, which I saw, so I was already looking up anyway.”

Phillips still had to go grab his camper that was in the camp area of Magic Mountain.

The Forest Service is in charge of fighting the fire, but they are working with the Bureau of Land Management, as the fire encroaches on BLM land. A Type 2 team will be replacing the Type 3 team currently fighting the fire, increasing resources and firefighters. Officials say the Type 2 team will be in action fighting the fire by Friday.

