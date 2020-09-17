Advertisement

BSU to save $1.8 million with cost-saving measures

(KMVT)
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:34 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Boise State looks to save $1.8 million by enforcing cost-saving measures.

BSU is implementing furloughs and compensation reductions for all staff with an annual salary of more than $40,000. Those coaches and employees earning over $100,000 will face annual salary decreases ranging between 8-15%.

The furloughs for the affected staff ranges from eight to 12 weeks and some staff members will be reassigned to other places on campus.

University president Dr. Marlene Tromp had this to say, “I’m grateful for the resiliency and thoughtfulness of our staff in this difficult time.” Tromp said,“We have one of the premier athletic programs in the country, and we will focus on rebounding in a way that brings the Broncos charging back.”

