Burley remains the only undefeated team left in the Great Basin Conference

The Bobcats defeated the Wolverines, 3-1
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - It’s a battle for first in the Great Basin standings, with Burley hosting Wood River Wednesday night.

Wood River came out of the gates with an ace by Samantha Chambers, visitors up 5-3.

Burley’s Brynli Seely trying to go over the block, Katelyn Spence finds Sophie Vandenberg who connects with Willa Laski on the outside, her tip goes.

Moments later, Burley answers as Lynzey Searle sees her twin sister Sydney ready to launch and she gets the kill off the double blockers, Sydney with 13 kills.

Kelsie Pope serving for the Bobcats, Wolverines on serve receive, the set goes to Spence in the middle, but Burley ready and Lynzey Searle says not in my house.

After nearly being upset by Canyon Ridge in a five-set thriller Tuesday night, Burley had to be tired, but they didn’t show it.

The home team remains the only one that’s undefeated in conference action, after the 3-1 win (25-23 ,22-25, 25-18, 25-15). Searle added 14 digs, while Natalie Hepworth provided eight kills and 4 blocks, and finally Kelsie Pope added 5 aces and 18 digs.

Burley moves to 6-0 in conference play. Wood River drops to 5-1 in GBC play.

OTHER SCORES:

Valley 3, Glenns Ferry 0

BOYS SOCCER:

Gooding 3, Wendell 1

Wood River 3, Burley 2

Buhl at Filer postponed due to air quality

GIRLS SOCCER:

Wendell 1, Gooding 0: Yadira Guzman scored off a free kick

Burley at Wood River postponed due to air quality

Buhl at Filer postponed due to air quality

