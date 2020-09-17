Cassia County fourth graders celebrate living history day

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - All of the fourth graders in Cassia County got a hands on learning experience Thursday with Idaho history.

Children and their teachers as well as volunteers from across the Magic Valley came to the Cassia County Fairgrounds to teach the children how it was to be a pioneer in Idaho.

They learned everything from churning butter to making rope.

This is a part of the fourth grade curriculum in Cassia County, and one fourth grader tells KMVT she learned a lot and had a lot of fun.

“The guy showed us how his rubber gloves work and how it protects him from getting electrocuted when he’s working on the power lines,” said fourth grader Berlin Cranney.

The teachers enjoyed it too.

“We just came from the butter making station over here and they churned some cream into butter by shaking it vigorously for a while, and we had a guy who had to do that in the past and he talked about what it was like,” said fourth grade teacher Aaron Merrill.

Some people dressed up in costume to show the student how people would have dressed back when Idaho was first being settled.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.