Advertisement

Cassia County fourth graders celebrate living history day

Some people dressed up in costume to show the student how people would have dressed back when Idaho was first being settled
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - All of the fourth graders in Cassia County got a hands on learning experience Thursday with Idaho history.

Children and their teachers as well as volunteers from across the Magic Valley came to the Cassia County Fairgrounds to teach the children how it was to be a pioneer in Idaho.

They learned everything from churning butter to making rope.

This is a part of the fourth grade curriculum in Cassia County, and one fourth grader tells KMVT she learned a lot and had a lot of fun.

“The guy showed us how his rubber gloves work and how it protects him from getting electrocuted when he’s working on the power lines,” said fourth grader Berlin Cranney.

The teachers enjoyed it too.

“We just came from the butter making station over here and they churned some cream into butter by shaking it vigorously for a while, and we had a guy who had to do that in the past and he talked about what it was like,” said fourth grade teacher Aaron Merrill.

Some people dressed up in costume to show the student how people would have dressed back when Idaho was first being settled.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State adds 396 cases, five more deaths

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 396 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 36,489.

Community

Twin Falls assisted living facility celebrates National Assisted Living Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Heritage Assisted Living is celebrating their staff and residents for National Assisted Living week

News

South Central Community Action Partnership receives large donation of food

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated semi-trucks of food to over 31 states across the nation since the start of COVID-19.

News

1 dies in head-on collision with semi-trucks on I-84 crash near Wendell

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning between Wendell and Bliss on Interstate 84.

Latest News

News

Magic Valley POW/MIA awareness association to host event on Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Friday is National POW/MIA day, which is a day when people come together to recognize prisoners of war, and service people who are missing in act

News

South Central Public Health District awards 2020 health heroes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The South Central Public Health District recognized some local people who have gone above and beyond for the community.

Regional

Fish in Oregon hatcheries die, released early as fires rage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As wildfires raged through Oregon, staff at fish hatcheries around the state raced to try to save – or prematurely release – millions of chinook salmon, steelhead and trout being raised in captivity.

News

Board votes to retire Pocatello High School Indians mascot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A school board in Idaho has announced its decision to retire the Pocatello High School Indians mascot at the end of the academic year.

News

Two children in South Central Idaho diagnosed with MIS-C

Updated: 2 hours ago
In both cases, the children had to be hospitalized.

News

South Central Public Health District recognizes health heroes

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2020 health heroes were recognized in a ceremony on Wednesday.