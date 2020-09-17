Advertisement

CSI adds former players to women’s basketball coaching staff

Reginald Larry and Jane Nelson join the team
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:03 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team will feature new, but familiar faces on their staff.

Reginald Larry played for the Golden Eagles from 2004-06, under Guy Arnold and Barrett Peery. He then transferred to Boise State and went onto play professionally overseas for about 12 years.

Larry has helped out prior to leaving for the pro’s the past few seasons, but is now joining the staff as an official volunteer coach.

Then there’s Jane Nelson. She donned the black and yellow from 2016-18. Nelson then transferred to Eastern Oregon University, before graduating this spring.

CSI coach Randy Rogers reached out to her about needing another assistant coach and it was an opportunity she couldn’t turn down. He discussed his new additions on the CSI Coaches show held Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Kiwi Loco.

“They want to learn and especially with this COVID situation, we have more time to actually help them with their skill-set, but for the most part, from the girls they’re really asking questions and trying to get better and with the more time, we’ll be able to prepare them for the upcoming season,” Rogers explained.

Nelson added, “I just finished my college basketball career a couple of months ago, so I have this fresh perspective. I just played here two years ago, so I understand what the girls are going through.”

Tentatively speaking, aside from some fall scrimmages, CSI is gearing up to begin its season at Western Nebraska, January 28.

