Fish in Oregon hatcheries die, released early as fires rage

This Sept. 8, 2020, photo provided by Erik Withalm shows staff with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife working to save more than 1 million steelhead, chinook salmon and trout by releasing them into the McKenzie River during the Holiday Farm Fire east of Eugene, Ore. The local utility opened the dams to prevent wildfire debris and downed trees from snagging on the gates, but the move deprived the nearby Leaburg Fish Hatchery of fresh water. The hatchery was forced to release the fish to save them. (Erik Withalm/Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP)
This Sept. 8, 2020, photo provided by Erik Withalm shows staff with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife working to save more than 1 million steelhead, chinook salmon and trout by releasing them into the McKenzie River during the Holiday Farm Fire east of Eugene, Ore. The local utility opened the dams to prevent wildfire debris and downed trees from snagging on the gates, but the move deprived the nearby Leaburg Fish Hatchery of fresh water. The hatchery was forced to release the fish to save them. (Erik Withalm/Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP)(Erik Withalm | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As wildfires raged through Oregon, staff at fish hatcheries around the state raced to try to save – or prematurely release – millions of chinook salmon, steelhead and trout being raised in captivity.

About 450,000 fish, including 50,000 brown trout perished at two hatcheries and more than 1 million chinook, steelhead and trout were released into the McKenzie River all at once in desperation as the fire approached and fresh water to the facility was cut off.

Staff worked in smoke-blackened skies to empty fish pens and clear adult fish from fish ladders at dams before fleeing themselves.

