Fish in Oregon hatcheries die, released early as fires rage

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As wildfires raged through Oregon, staff at fish hatcheries around the state raced to try to save – or prematurely release – millions of chinook salmon, steelhead and trout being raised in captivity.

About 450,000 fish, including 50,000 brown trout perished at two hatcheries and more than 1 million chinook, steelhead and trout were released into the McKenzie River all at once in desperation as the fire approached and fresh water to the facility was cut off.

Staff worked in smoke-blackened skies to empty fish pens and clear adult fish from fish ladders at dams before fleeing themselves.

