ISU athletes file appeal over federal judge’s decision

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Two Idaho State University athletes are appealing a federal court decision, that halts the enforcement of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, Idaho’s newly enacted law.

On Wednesday, the Alliance Defending Freedom filed a notice of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Right now transgender athletes wanting to participate in sports that match their gender identity can do so this fall at the college and secondary school level in the Gem State.

ADF legal counsel Christiana Holcomb explained, “young women are at risk of losing out on those top spots on the podium, on those medals, on those championship victories that they should fairly earn, so it’s a disappoint move on behalf of the court, but the case doesn’t stop here.” “Alliance Defending Freedom is committed to moving forward on protecting the integrity of women’s sports, we’ll continuing to make the best arguments to the court on why the Fairness Women’s in Sports is both Constitutional and consistent with a purpose and a promise of Title IX,” she added.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit earlier this year, seeking to dismantle Idaho’s law.

