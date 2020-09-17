Libertarian candidate visits Boise to offer voters a third option for president

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Libertarian presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen and her running mate Jeremy “Spike” Cohen will be on the ballot in all 50 states and Washington D.C this upcoming election.

On Wednesday she held a rally in Boise at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park and many of her supporters are already telling voters she is a better candidate than President Donald Trump and former Vice- President Joe Biden.

One of the first things Dr. Jorgensen said tho voters and supporters during the rally on Wednesday night was, “I think you know best what is best for you and that’s why I am asking for your vote as the President of the United States.”

The comment received a roar of applause from the crowd who was mostly sitting on the lawn and in beach chairs at the park. Julie Fair, who is a Jorgensen supporter, was glad to see the Libertarian candidate in the Gem State since most presidential candidates don’t visit Idaho.

“Oh my gosh, when I saw she was coming to Boise I was ecstatic,” Fair said.

Dr. Jogensen is offering voters an alternative to Trump and Biden with policies that advocate. “free-market health care, a foreign policy of non-intervention, and an end to the failed and destructive war on drugs”.

“As your President, I will federally decriminalize all drugs and encourage states to treat drug use as a health issue, not a criminal issue,” Dr. Jorgensen said.

Brian Packer, who is used to be a Republican but is now a Libertarian supporter for Dr. Jorgensen, said he likes the Libertarian candidate because he thinks as a country voters deserve better than the Democratic and Republican nominees.

“Immediately she would pull our troops out of the Middle East. Immediately she would balance the budget. She would never vote for any bill that would increase our deficit spending,” Packer said.

When Dr. Jorgensen talked to KMVT before her rally, she said she sees Trump and Biden as very similar people when it comes to their core principals.

"Neither one wants to reduce spending. Neither one wants to bring the troops home. Neither one is doing anything about the crushing health care costs, " Dr. Jorgensen.

Packer added that both the Democratic and Republican Parties are obsessed with telling people how to live their lives and acting like they know what’s best for them. It’s one of the reasons he switched to the Libertarian Party.

“As long as we are not harming someone else with what we are doing then that’s where I think the individual rights of the Libertarian Party stand strong,” Packer said.

Even though third-party candidates generally perform poorly in presidential elections; Fair said she is still voting for Dr. Jorgensen in November because change has to start somewhere.

“I would much rather waste my vote then vote for the lesser of two evils because they are not who I truly want to see in the office,” Fair said.

In the 2016 election Libertarian candidate, Gary Johnson and his running mate Bill Weld received less than 4 percent of the vote, but Dr. Jorgensen said she is not going to let the numbers distract her because voters deserve a third option.

“Well somebody has to do it. Government is too big, too bossy, too intrusive,” Dr. Jorgensen said.

Dr. Jorgensen even alluded to the idea the system is somewhat rigged because third party candidates don’t get the exposure that the Democrats and Republicans do. She said that’s why her campaign bus tour is so important so voters know there is a third option.

"We are trying to get into the debates, but of course the Democrats and Republicans don’t want the competition, so they are keeping us out, " Dr. Jorgensen said.

Packer said if voters don’t start making a choice that is different from the two parties then the American people will continue to give the power to those two parties.

“At some point, we have to say enough is enough,” Packer said,

Dr. Jorgensen will be in Idaho Falls on Thursday as part of her campaign bus tour of Idaho, and Fair said she is really glad she came and hopes her message was received by voters.,

“But it is breath of fresh air to see her on the ballot,” Fair said.

