Magic Valley POW/MIA awareness association to host event on Friday

Currently, there are still over 80,000 people considered prisoners of war or missing in action.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - An event honoring National POW/MIA Day will be held Friday night in Buhl.

The National POW/MIA Day is a day when people come together to recognize prisoners of war and service people who are missing in action.

An event at the Eastman Park in Buhl will have guest speakers, and the missing man table exercise, as well as patriotic music.

National POW MIA Recognition Day

The organizers of the event say it is meant to honor families from all across the world who are affected.

“Our mission is really about the families and the fact that all of the missing families still don’t have closure we want them to kind of get an idea of how many and what we are looking at,” said Katie Bryant, one of the board members.

The event begins Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

