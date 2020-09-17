S. Idaho Badger Fire grows to 35K acres

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The fire burning in the South Hills in Cassia County moved west and grew by 8,000 acres on Wednesday and burned actively through the night.

No evacuations are in place, but residents are asked to prepare.

The fire, aka the Badger Fire, has burned about 35,314 acres as of Thursday morning. According to a news release, weather, terrain, and heavy fuel loading continue create extremely difficult conditions for fire fighters. Fire activity is expected to increase throughout the day with the Red Flag Warning in effect for Thursday and Friday.

Air and ground crews are focusing on structure protection and triage, as well as evaluating opportunities to use both natural and manmade features for potential fire line use. Great Basin Team 2, with Incident Commander Sam Hicks, will be in-briefed Thursday to assume command of the Badger Fire Incident.

#BadgerFire Update: Here is a current map of the Badger fire area. The fire is burning very active today, with the... Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

A low-pressure system and cold front are expected to move through the fire area. Before the front arrives, increasing clouds, cool temperatures, and high winds with gust up to 30 mph are expected. Dry thunderstorms are a threat for late Friday afternoon.

A forest area closure is in effect for parts of the Cassia Division in the Minidoka Ranger District of the Sawthooth National Forest. This includes all roads, trails, most campgrounds, and hunting units. Harrington and Third Fork Campgrounds remain open. Please visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7196/ for the full closure order. The order will be in effect until Oct. 30, unless rescinded by the Sawtooth National Forest Supervisor.

The Forest Service says now is the time for area residents to prepare in the event of an evacuation.

6 P’s of Evacuations-

Plan- Make a plan

Prescriptions- Gather necessary prescriptions

Pets- Gather pets, pet food, and pet supplies

Papers- Collect important papers: insurant cards, medical, taxes

Pictures- Gather important pictures

Plastics- Credit cards

Visit www.readyforwildfire.org/prepare-for-wildfire/ready-set-go/ for more information on preparing for wildfire evacuations.

Here is a look at other regional fires in the region:

Trap Fire 420 acres Off Highway 21, 10 miles outside Stanley 0% Bear Creek Fire 11,900 acres Lemhi Pass area, 29 miles east of Salmon 85% Grouse Fire 3,980 acres 35 Miles NNE OF Glenns Ferry 30% Woodhead Fire 84,059 acres 20 miles northwest of Cambridge 39% Porphyry Fire 13,000 acrs Frank Church Wilderness of No Return, McCall Ranger District. 20 miles North of Yellow Pine n/a Buck Fire 17,449 acres 30 miles NE of Cascade 6%

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.