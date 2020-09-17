Advertisement

Salute to Farmers: Si-Ellen Dairy Farm

Dairy farming is in the family’s blood
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:35 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In Jerome, sits the Si-Ellen Dairy Farm. The name of the farm goes back four generations.

“Next August we are going to have our 100th-year anniversary," Herd Health Manager Bruce Whitmire said. "It started way back with Simon and Mary Ellen Roth. Simon’s folks came from Switzerland and then it just proceeded into a family business and we moved here in October of 1995.”

Around 7,500 cows are spread around the farm. To be able to manage the entire operation, the clock is always ticking.

“We got a great group of people, you know, but it’s 24/7," Whitmire said. "For me, I love doing it and the family loves doing it, so if we didn’t we wouldn’t be in the business”

The farm also grows its own corn and alfalfa, but that of course is to feed the dairy producers.

“If you live in this valley and you eat Chobani, 100% goes to Chobani,” Whitmire said.

From the Roth family, to the managers, to the employees, Whitmire says the farm cherishes the people that are involved.

“You’ve got your good years and your bad years and this year is pretty tough with everything going on with COVID and milk price and it’s up and down,” Whitmire said. “But, the good years make up for the bad years, so it’s just a great way of life.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Obituaries

Wagner, Ronald Eugene

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Ronald Eugene Wagner, 75, passed away earlier this month at his home in Wendell.

Obituaries

Hopper, Helen V.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Helen V. Hopper, 85, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Wendell.

Obituaries

Davis, Kenneth Ray

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Kenneth Ray Davis, 75, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home in Wendell.

Salute to Farmers

Salute to Farmers: Si-Ellen Dairy Farm.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Salute to Farmers: Si-Ellen Dairy Farm. Dairy farming is in the family’s blood.

Latest News

Obituaries

Sullivan, Eric E.

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:50 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Eric E. Sullivan, 35 of West Wendover, Nevada, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident, near Rogerson, Idaho.

Obituaries

Allie, Allen

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:44 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Allen Allie, 88, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Canyons Retirement Community in Twin Falls.

News

Bureau to host 13 public lands days in Idaho

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:36 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
The Bureau of Land Management invites Idahoans to participated in one of 13 virtual National Public Lands Day events through September and October.

Obituaries

Peterson, Chad Robert

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:42 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Chad Robert Peterson, 53, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home in Gooding.

Obituaries

Behrens, Elwyn

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:04 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Elwyn Behrens, 94, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Obituaries

Copeland, Barbara Kay

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Barbara Kay Copeland, 63, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home in Wendell.