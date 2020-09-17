Salute to Farmers: Si-Ellen Dairy Farm.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In Jerome, sits the Si-Ellen Dairy Farm. The name of the farm goes back four generations.

“Next August we are going to have our 100th-year anniversary," Herd Health Manager Bruce Whitmire said. "It started way back with Simon and Mary Ellen Roth. Simon’s folks came from Switzerland and then it just proceeded into a family business and we moved here in October of 1995.”

Around 7,500 cows are spread around the farm. To be able to manage the entire operation, the clock is always ticking.

“We got a great group of people, you know, but it’s 24/7," Whitmire said. "For me, I love doing it and the family loves doing it, so if we didn’t we wouldn’t be in the business”

The farm also grows its own corn and alfalfa, but that of course is to feed the dairy producers.

“If you live in this valley and you eat Chobani, 100% goes to Chobani,” Whitmire said.

From the Roth family, to the managers, to the employees, Whitmire says the farm cherishes the people that are involved.

“You’ve got your good years and your bad years and this year is pretty tough with everything going on with COVID and milk price and it’s up and down,” Whitmire said. “But, the good years make up for the bad years, so it’s just a great way of life.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.