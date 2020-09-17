South Central Community Action Partnership receives large donation of food

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - South Central Community Action Partnership has been helping families and food pantries across the Magic Valley by supplying them with food and other necessities. The need for food how grown since the start of COVID-19.

Thursday the agency received a large donation of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated semi-trucks of food to over 31 states across the nation since the start of COVID-19.

“This is our second truck load we’ve had from the LDS church, it is definitely a truck load that is needed so badly during this time of the pandemic, and our warehouses are starting to thin down,” said Ken Robinette, the CEO of SCCAP.

South Central Community Action Partnership saw the highest number of people in August.

“March, April, May, it started to spike, June, July actually came down lower than last year, but then August, shot back up to the highest level it’s been,” said the community services director Randy Wastradowski. “Now in September so far we are in between where we’ve been in August and June.”

The donated food will be used to help food pantries across the Magic Valley, as well as individuals.

“We are kind of the central distribution center," Robinette said. “The food comes from USDA to our warehouse, we bring it in, we inventory it, and then we have the 13 different food pantries we provide this food to at no cost. they have to come and pick it up, but at no cost we will have this food in their pantries for the local community members who are in need of food.”

This food means full bellies and a sense of relief for families with food insecurities.

“This food is going to be really really helpful for us because it’s going to help us continue providing food for families here in the Magic Valley,” Robinette said.

