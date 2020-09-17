South Central Public Health District awards 2020 health heroes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The South Central Public Health District recognized some local people who have gone above and beyond for the community.

The 2020 Health Heroes recognized four different people Wednesday at a ceremony.

These health heroes were nominated by other members of the community for the work they do.

Two of them were recognized for their volunteer work and the other two for their professional work.

People nominated these heroes back in the spring so the South Central District Board of Public Health members could go through each application and review them.

James Rhom, from the St. Luke’s EMS team, was thrilled to be recognized.

“I don’t really do a whole lot of work, “said James Rhom at the ceremony. "It’s the team that does a lot of work, so I want to thank them for all they’ve done, getting out there and getting patients home and really connecting them with the resources they need, and doing all the COVID work we’ve done, has been a lot of fun. So thank you all.”

The South Central Public Board of Health says this year in particular, it is especially important to recognize those, who have gone that extra mile for others.

The others who were recognized were Maisie Neilson for her youth volunteer work.

Terry Lamb for his adult volunteer work.

Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert for its Breathe Program.

James Rhom for his work with the Community Health Emergency Medical Services program.

