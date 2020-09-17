Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, September 17, 2020

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect for all of our viewing area until 1pm tomorrow as the air quality is currently unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups, due to all the wildfire smoke that is currently around our area. If possible, definitely try and limit your time outdoors today and tomorrow, especially if you are sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels.

There is also a Red Flag Warning in effect for all of Blaine County, all of Camas County, all of Cassia County, the central and eastern parts of Jerome County, the central and eastern parts of Lincoln County, all of Minidoka County, and the southern part of Twin Falls County from 1 pm today until 9pm tomorrow, and there is a Fire Weather Watch in effect for the central and northern parts of Twin Falls County from 12pm today until 9pm tomorrow. With the dry conditions that we have had for the past several weeks, and with the low relative humidity and somewhat gusty winds that we are going to have today and tomorrow, any new or currently burning fires are going to be able to spread pretty quickly.

Now for more information about the Air Quality Alert, the Red Flag Warning, and the Fire Weather Watch, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

It is going to continue to be smoky/hazy today and tonight as we continue to deal with smoke from some local fires (including the Badger Fire in southwestern Cassia County, the Trap Creek Fire near Stanley, and the Elk Fire in northern Elko County) and from some fires currently burning in Oregon and California. All this smoke is also going to cause the air quality to continue to be unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups, so try and limit your time outdoors if possible. It is also going to be warm again today as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be a little breezy today as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is then going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley.

As we head into tomorrow, it is going to continue to be smoky, and we are also going to have a lot more cloud cover around as a cold front begins to approach our area. A few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow evening as this cold front gets closer and closer to our area. It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it is going to be today as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Tomorrow night is then going to have some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around in all locations as this cold front works its way through our area. There are then going to be some more scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Saturday in the Wood River Valley, and there is a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on Saturday in the Magic Valley as the storm system associated with this cold front works its way through our area. This precipitation is much needed and this cold front/storm system is also going to help clear out a lot of the smoke from our area, so it is going to be a lot less smoky out there on Saturday. This cold front/storm system is also going to cool our temperatures down a lot as highs on Saturday are only going to be in the 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Beautiful weather is then expected on Sunday as we are going have sunny skies, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations.

Partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. It is also probably going to be smoky again on these three days, but it is too far out right now to know just how smoky it is going to be. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be really nice as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in the Magic Valley.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. Warm and a little breezy. Winds: SE 5-20 mph. High: 88

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: NE to SSE 5-15 mph. High: 82

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. A little breezy. Winds: SSE 5-20 mph. Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph. Low: 51

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph during the morning, then SW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 81

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the evening. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: NNE 5-15 mph during the morning, then South 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 77

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around. A little breezy. Winds: NW to SW 5-20 mph. Low: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around. Breezy. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 45

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. A lot cooler. High: 67 Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. A lot cooler. High: 62 Low: 37

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 71 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 67 Low: 39

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 79 Low: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 73 Low: 43

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 79 Low: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 74 Low: 43

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 81

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 76

