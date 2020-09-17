Three sent to the hospital following accident in Jerome County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho State Police say just before 2 p.m. Joshua Galvan, 26, of Winnemucca, Nevada, was driving westbound on I-84 in a 2009 Chevy C3500 truck, while Karen Gardunio, 35, of Heyburn, Idaho, was also in the westbound lane of I-84 in a 2015 Dodge Journey.

Meanwhile, Thomas Davis, 70, of Moore, Texas, was driving westbound on I-84 in a red 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor and didn’t slow down for traffic in the construction zone. Davis ended up rear-ending the pick-up and SUV.

Galvan was transported by ground ambulance to the Cassia Regional Medical Center. Gardunio was transported to the Cassia Regional Medical Center by private vehicle.

Galvan’s passenger, Jim George, 43, of Nampa was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by air ambulance.

All occupants except George were wearing seatbelts.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Hazelton QRU, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Air St. Luke’s.

