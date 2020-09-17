Advertisement

Twin Falls assisted living facility celebrates National Assisted Living Week

“I can say is for the other residents is that we enjoy it here and we appreciate what they do for us.”
Heritage Assisted Living is celebrating their staff and residents for National Assisted Living week
Heritage Assisted Living is celebrating their staff and residents for National Assisted Living week
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:16 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week is National Assisted Living week and the Heritage Assisted Living & Memory Care is celebrating by letting staff know just how important they are and celebrate the different departments by bringing in treats and having dress up days. They are getting the residents involved by having a different theme each day.

Monday was the ’70s, Tuesday was “Wizard of Oz”, Wednesday was their Western day with cowboy hats and an after noon activity of shucking corn. The week will wrap up with a carnival theme day Thursday and ’50s theme on Friday. Friday they will also have a car show with classic cars driving around the facility.

These activities are fun, but serve a bigger purpose.

“But the activities themselves are very important because somebody that might tend to withdraw into their room,” said Sara Luvisi, the activity director. “If you know something they’re interested in you can kind of draw them out. Maybe they’re shy but then they’ll come out and be like maybe this isn’t so bad.”

The facility provides those most vulnerable a sense of community and home.

“It’s not a luxurious place, and like a friend of mine here said we never lived in luxurious places so this one really feels like home,” said Bob Grand a resident of Heritage Assisted Living.

Bob said it’s always clean and the staff is always wonderful.

The themes of their activities resonate with the residents.

“The ’50s are my favorite because I know a lot of those songs, I can relate to them,” said Judy Wall a resident.

“I’m an old cowboy so mine is western days,” Grand said.

And the work the staff does to put on these days is not unnoticed.

“I can say is for the other residents is that we enjoy it here and we appreciate what they do for us,” Grand said.

Heritage Assisted Living said they always get a lot of people wanting to help over the holidays and they appreciate that, and they want the community to know they are there and can use help year round.

To learn how you can help and reach out to Heritage Assisted Living visit their website.

