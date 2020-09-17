Advertisement

Twisted Sister singer to anti-maskers: Don’t use our song

Dee Snider performs on Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series at Fox Plaza in New York. July 20, 2018
Dee Snider performs on Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series at Fox Plaza in New York. July 20, 2018(RW | RW/MediaPunch/IPx)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:14 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider took to social media to condemn anti-maskers who went into a Florida Target store blaring the group’s hit “We’re Not Gonna Take It” while ripping off their masks.

In a tweet Wednesday, Snider called the stunt “moronic,” and shared a video that was recorded by an upset customer inside the Target at Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale. The video had more than 30 million views.

Snider said the group doesn’t have his “permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause.”

The stunt drew quick action from Broward County officials. Target was fined for not enforcing the county’s mask law and citations were mailed to the protesters, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

Fort Lauderdale resident Chris Nelson told the newspaper that his group, ReOpen South Florida, organized the “flash mob.” He also posted a YouTube video of it from their vantage point on Tuesday.

“In celebration of Burn Your Mask Day we decided to spread some freedom dust over the shoppers and employees of Target!” the YouTube caption said.

The small group of anti-maskers approached customers inside the store.

“We’re Americans, breathe,” a woman yelled. “It’s all a lie!”

Another woman screamed that a customer should take the mask off. “You don’t need it,” she said.

If a guest complied, the group cheered.

Federal health officials have said masks could effectively halt the spread of COVID-19 and have begged the public to embrace them. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a committee of U.S. senators on Wednesday that a simple face covering could be more effective than a vaccine in protecting people from the virus.

Nelson has been involved with previous protests related to the coronavirus pandemic. He staged a protest against beach closures on the Fourth of July. He shouted about restrictions being intrusions on citizens' Fourth Amendment rights during a Broward County news conference. Police asked him to leave, saying he was causing a disturbance. He initially resisted but complied after an officer ordered him to place his hands behind his back.

Three people were identified on video and the county mailed them $100 citations for failing to wear facial coverings in public spaces to help curb the spread of COVID-19, Broward County spokeswoman Margaret Stapleton told the newspaper.

“Any additional participants from the video that are able to be identified will also receive $100 citations in the mail,” she said.

Interim Assistant Police Chief Frank Sousa said the group was gone when officers arrived. But he told the newspaper the protesters had entered the store with their masks on.

Danielle Schumann, a Target corporate spokeswoman, said Target requires shoppers to wear masks inside stores. The protesters were asked to leave “after they removed their masks and became disruptive and rude to other shoppers,” she said.

Nelson told the Sun Sentinel he will continue to use the Twisted Sister song, despite Snider’s criticism.

“It’s sad,” Nelson said. “It’s a great anthem about freedom and overcoming oppression.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott traveling to Pensacola amid Sally impacts

Updated: 6 minutes ago

National

Proposal would reduce FCS playoff field from 24 to 16 teams

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA Division I Council has proposed a framework to conduct a season in the Football Championship Subdivision, with teams allowed to play up to 11 games from this fall into next spring and a playoff bracket reduced from 24 to 16 teams.

National

Hurricane Sally damage: Gulf Shores, Ala., via drone

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|

National Politics

First volume of Barack Obama’s memoir coming Nov. 17

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By HILLEL ITALIE
The memoir is called “A Promised Land” and will cover his swift and historic rise to the White House and his first term in office.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump store in Tenn. to become early voting location

Updated: 1 hour ago
The building owner says his lease is up Oct. 13. According to the Bradley County Election Commission, they will set up shop the very next day, on Oct. 14.

National

Infection rates soar in college towns as students return

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Dozens of infections have been blamed on off-campus parties, prompting university officials to admonish students.

National

Navalny team alleges Novichok found in hotel water bottle

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Members of his team accused the Kremlin of involvement in the poisoning, charges that Russian officials have vehemently denied.

National

Chuck E. Cheese wants to destroy 7 billion prize tickets

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
Chuck E. Cheese has asked a bankruptcy court judge for permission to buy and destroy 7 billion prize tickets.

National Politics

Trump store to become early voting site in Tenn.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Some voters in Tennessee are concerned about a voting location that is currently being used to sell Trump merchandise.

National Politics

Feds explored possibly charging Portland officials in unrest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The Justice Department explored whether it could pursue either criminal or civil rights charges against city officials in Portland, Oregon after clashes erupted there night after night between law enforcement and demonstrators, a department spokesperson said Thursday.