Two cases of COVID-related MIS-C found in South Central Idaho Health District

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - There are now two cases of Multi System Inflammatory Syndrome in children in southern Idaho, and in both of those cases, the children had to be hospitalized.

The South Central Public Health District says most times, children who contract COVID-19 don’t show as sever of symptoms as older adults and recover from COVID-19.

Rarely though, certain children who have COVID-19 will tend to contract MIS-C and can become very sick.

MIS-C will appear in children after the child has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Currently, there have only been three cases of MIS-C in Idaho.

“There are a variety of symptoms they can have, some of the more important ones are the inflammation within very important organs in their body," said Brianna Bodily, the public information officer at the South Central Public Health District. "Their heart, their lungs, even their skin can become inflamed because of this condition and when your organs become inflamed, you have to work harder so it can take a huge toll on the children all together. So that is how we see these children end up in the hospital.”

Bodily reminds people while COVID-19 is a new disease, MIS-C is even newer.

Doctors are still working hard to understand this disease.

The best things to do to protect yourself and your children is watch your distance, wash your hands, and wear your mask, Bodily says.

