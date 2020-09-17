Advertisement

Two cases of COVID-related MIS-C found in South Central Idaho Health District

Doctors are still working hard to understand this disease.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:53 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - There are now two cases of Multi System Inflammatory Syndrome in children in southern Idaho, and in both of those cases, the children had to be hospitalized.

The South Central Public Health District says most times, children who contract COVID-19 don’t show as sever of symptoms as older adults and recover from COVID-19.

Rarely though, certain children who have COVID-19 will tend to contract MIS-C and can become very sick.

MIS-C will appear in children after the child has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Currently, there have only been three cases of MIS-C in Idaho.

“There are a variety of symptoms they can have, some of the more important ones are the inflammation within very important organs in their body," said Brianna Bodily, the public information officer at the South Central Public Health District. "Their heart, their lungs, even their skin can become inflamed because of this condition and when your organs become inflamed, you have to work harder so it can take a huge toll on the children all together. So that is how we see these children end up in the hospital.”

Bodily reminds people while COVID-19 is a new disease, MIS-C is even newer.

Doctors are still working hard to understand this disease.

The best things to do to protect yourself and your children is watch your distance, wash your hands, and wear your mask, Bodily says.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID on Campus: At the largest universities, data varies widely and lacks transparency

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff, Lee Zurik and Jamie Grey
Only around a quarter of the nation's largest universities publicly release active COVID-19 case information. Public health experts say the more data available, the better.

National

Covering COVID on Campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Students, faculty and residents of college towns are asking for more coronavirus case information from local universities. InvestigateTV looks at the nation's largest schools to see what is and isn't being reported.

National

Twisted Sister singer to anti-maskers: Don’t use our song

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a tweet Wednesday, Snider called the stunt “moronic,” and shared a video that was recorded by an upset customer inside the Target at Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale.

National Politics

House condemns racism against Asian Americans amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The House has voted to condemn racism against Asian Americans tied to the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest News

National

Infection rates soar in college towns as students return

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dozens of infections have been blamed on off-campus parties, prompting university officials to admonish students.

Coronavirus

‘The Batman’ resumes UK production after positive COVID case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.K. production of “The Batman” is starting up again after being shut down earlier this month when an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Trump contradicts CDC testimony on masks, coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
President Trump on Wednesday pushed back on testimony that the CDC director provided earlier that same day.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in US

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically high figure that reflects economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus

August US home building slides 5.1% after months of gains

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. housing construction fell a surprising 5.1% in August after three months of strong gains when home builders ramped up projects following a pandemic-induced shutdown in March and April.

National Politics

Democrats and Republicans debate over coronavirus vaccine development

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The politics of the pandemic on full display as Democrats and Republicans debate over the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.