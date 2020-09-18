Badger Fire forces evacuations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Around 100 people were evacuated from the Rock Creek and South Hills areas Friday morning, as the Badger Fire continues to burn.

“The sheriff came by this morning, we had a warning on the cell phone, emergency warning early, fairly early, 6 or 7, and then the sheriff’s deputies came by, one of our neighbors also came by, and said just to be on the safe side, we should evacuate,” explained Tim Brose, who evacuated with his parents and three dogs.

“My mom and dad live with me and three dogs, so we had three different cars and we have family in town, we also have a business in town, so I’m sure we’ll be fine no matter what happens,” Brose continued "We just tried to hurry up and get as much stuff out of the house as we could. We’ve lived up there since 1994.

Twin Falls resident Kyle Moreno helped those evacuate.

“I was woken up by the alert that we got this morning, and I just wanted to come out here and do what I could to help evacuate anybody that needs help,” Moreno said “I came and brought my truck and trailer hitch, and ready to hook up if anybody needs anything.”

That’s not the only act of kindness going around the area.

Blake Matthews, a farmer in Oakley tells KMVT he lost at least 60 head of cattle over the weekend.

Those cattle cost between $1,000 - $1500 each, so they’re looking at a decent sized loss, upwards of 60 thousand dollars.

Matthews also tells KMVT it could have been worse, if it weren’t for the community

“On that allotment we had 750 pair of cattle that were there, and so we were able to get most of them moved out with help from the neighbors and friends and family that came in to help us get those cattle moved out, as well as our great employees,” Matthews said.

Brose also wanted to make sure the firefighter got the praise they deserve.

“I’m grateful for them. It’s a difficult job, and they’re up their doing it and putting their lives on the line to save my house essentially,” Brose continued “So I just wish them all the best and pray that they’ll be okay, and they’ll get this fire out as soon as they can.”

