Cummins, Mark Stanley

HANSEN—Mark Stanley Cummins was born on March 12, 1948, to Aubrey Ellis and Lanora Christina Jensen Cummins in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was the third of what would become four boys (Terry, Allen, Mark and Daniel) to complete the family.

The boys were raised on the Uhlig Ranch in Murtaugh where they learned from an early age the value of hard work. They were all driving tractors long before they received their driver’s licenses. There were seven or eight families living on the ranch providing plenty of friends to play with. Between the work and the play, there wasn’t any room for boredom.

Mark graduated from Murtaugh High School in 1966. That fall he started attending college at Idaho State University. It didn’t take him long to realize that farming was really what he wanted to spend his life doing.

He started working for his dad and in the following spring, married his high school sweetheart, Deborah Perkins. They had five children, Brooke (Troy Rovig), Grant (Leah), Nick (Tobee), Logan (Linda), and Nathan (Crystal). They raised their children on the farm where they also learned the value of hard work and that a job worth doing was worth doing well. It certainly wasn’t all work and no play. There was plenty of fun to be had with children and grandchildren; snow skiing, water skiing, time at the cabin, fishing, hunting, roping, sports activities, and family vacations. Mark’s family was his most valued possession.

Terry left the farm to pursue a career in a different form of agriculture and Allen, Mark and Daniel eventually took over the family farm when their father retired. Mark started working for Ed Uhlig feeding cattle in the feedlot during the winters and in a few years became manager of the feedlot. He had a sharp business mind and worked hard to support his family.

He was an incredibly generous man and loved being able to help others, especially those who were struggling or down on their luck. He preferred to keep those things to himself with occasional help from his kids and most had no idea where their good fortune came from.

He served on the board of the Idaho Cattle Feeders Association and also on the Idaho Potato Board.

He became an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served diligently in many callings, including serving in the Boise Temple for many years. He loved his Savior and the highlight of his life was being sealed as a family in the Salt Lake Temple.

In December 2013, Mark received the devastating diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Over the next seven years his family and loved ones watched him gradually slip away even though he was still here physically. He always had such a big presence in their lives and although his absence is painful, his family is grateful he was able to be released from this disease and return to his loving Heavenly Father and loved ones waiting there. He passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020, to join them.

The family would like to thank those at Chardonnay and DeSano Place Assisted Living Centers. They are grateful for the wonderful care Mark received in the last few months of his life.

The outpouring of love and support from the many people whose lives Mark impacted is a testament to the caliber of man he was.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Lanora Cummins; father-in-law Jim Perkins; father-in-law, Jack Nefzger; sister-in-law, Judy Cummins; and great-niece, Isabelle Cummins. He is survived by his sweetheart and wife, Deborah June Perkins Cummins; daughter, Brooke (Troy); son, Grant (Leah); son, Nick (Tobee); son, Logan (Linda); son, Nathan (Crystal); 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry (Sue), Allen (Sandra), and Daniel (Carla); and extended family.

Mark will be remembered as a pillar in his community, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, as well as a true disciple of Jesus Christ. The values he taught through example are his great legacy to his family and has shaped their lives and will continue through generations. He worked hard, loved deeply and gave generously.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 23709 Hwy. 30 in Murtaugh. A viewing will held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, both at the church. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. All who wish to attend are invited with social distancing. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.