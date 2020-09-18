District IV honors its coaches

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - District IV typically schedules its banquet at the end of spring, but due to COVID-19, they held a modified version earlier this week.

There are five classifications in the district and each sport features a coach of the year.

The Lighthouse Christian Lions took home three awards hailing from the 1A DII level.

Cory Holloway is the football coach of the year, after leading his team to an undefeated season and the state title.

Tobie Helman won for volleyball, after her squad finished third at state and Tia Standlee of girls basketball got it, after her Lions won the consolation bracket in February.

Standlee explained, “they were a solid group of girls, they worked hard every challenge they were faced with, they pressed were a every time I told them to get on the line, or work harder in the weight room, whatever they were doing." She added, "they just pushed themselves harder to the next step they needed to get to.”

“Just a testament to our teachers and our athletic director and then the other coaches I get to coach with just help across the board,” Holloway exclaimed. “We all help each other season to season and it carries over.”

Helman added, “when you get an award like that, that’s for all of us, because that says a lot about who we are as a school and an athletic program.”

Now Lighthouse moved up a classification, so they’ll be vying for the coaches award in the 1A DI.

Meanwhile, Minico features a pair of 4A coaches of the year in football coach Keelan McCaffrey and boys basketball coach Brady Trenkle.

In his second year at the helm, McCaffrey’s Spartans shared the great basin east pod title with century and won their first game at state. Trenkle, who joined the team prior to the 2019 season, saw his Spartan boys rise to the occasion at state, winning the 4A consolation bracket.

McCaffrey said, “sure it’s my name on the deal, but it’s all of the coaches and kids we had and they played hard every week, we were fortunate to be where we were and to make the playoffs and win a playoff game.”

Trenkle said, “that was one of the funnest years I ever had coaching. I wish it was longer like a college season, I thought when it ended I still had a lot of energy. I wondered why am I not exhausted like normal.”

