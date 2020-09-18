Kimberly wins on Senior Night, knocking off Filer

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Kimberly hosted SCIC foe Filer on Senior Night.

We take you to the first set, Kimberly sets up the offense, the kill attempt blocked. Bulldogs give chase, good hustle by Carlee Hardy to keep it in play, then the free ball ends up falling on the Filer side, point Bulldogs.

Hardy now, back to serve, Camille Starley passes, Alexis Monson to Nikaela Higley and her tip goes for the Wildcats.

Still in the first set, Filer up four, the serve by Taylor Zamora too hot to handle...

Next play, Hardy connects with Sydney Kelsey for the kill, Kimberly within three.

Great match and effort from both teams these tonight, as Kimberly pulls off the 3-1 victory (25-21, 26-24. 25-27, 25-17).

Emma Jensen led the hitting attack with 19 kills. Carlee Hardy had 11 digs. Alivia Schvaneveldt added 32 set assists.

OTHER SCORES:

Gooding 3, Declo 0: (25-19; 25-21; 25-21) Alx Roe 5 kills 4 blocks 18 digs Served 100% | Abby Brinkley 2 aces 6 digs

Lighthouse 3, Glenns Ferry 1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-13) Kynlee Thornton and Ella DeJong had 13 and 10 kills respectively. Lauren Gomez produced 10 digs for the defense. Ellie Boland had 21 set assists, while Maddy Shetler added 15.

FOOTBALL:

Minico at Wood River has been postponed until Week 8 on October 16 when they were originally scheduled to play. Neither team will have a game this week.

GIRLS SOCCER:

Twin Falls 6, Pocatello 0: Jaycee Bell, Madelyn McQueen and Elisabeth Plouy had two goals each and Sydney Jund earned the shut out.

Coach Katie Kauffman, “proud of the ladies performance tonight against a physical team. We are starting to see some things coming together.” Next up for the Bruins is a home game against Wood River Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER:

Twin Falls 5, Pocatello 1: Goal scorers were Steven Thueson (x2), Miguel Gaxiola, Aldon Martin, and Will Preucil.

Jerome 2, Canyon Ridge 1

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.