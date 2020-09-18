Advertisement

Officer stops to toss the football with boy playing catch by himself

‘See you next time Fode’
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Gray News) – Officer Tyler McElman was on patrol when something he saw tugged at his heart.

“I saw a young boy throwing a football to himself and chasing it down,” the Boxborough police officer said on Facebook.

“Being a sports enthusiast, I turned my cruiser around quickly and walked up to the boy and his sister to ask if I could join in and play some catch after introducing myself.”

The boy’s name is Fode.

The officer said the youngster impressed him with his one-handed catches and ability to run under long passes.

McElman and the boy talked sports, too, chatting about football players like Cam Newton, Julian Edelman, Tom Brady and Odell Beckham, the officer said.

The sandlot fun apparently wasn’t a one-off.

“See you next time Fode, I’ll be bringing the baseball glove bud,” McElman said.

Being a community caretaker has it perks on days like this!

Posted by Boxborough Police Department on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump shifts on Puerto Rico, releases aid as election nears

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has released $13 billion for reconstruction of the grid and to help rebuild schools damaged by the storm.

National Politics

Trump: 'I’m the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico'

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
Trump says his administration has done more for Puerto Rico than anyone.

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

National

Cracker Barrel adds beer, mimosas to more locations

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By CNN Newsource
The old Southern charm of Cracker Barrel dining rooms is about to get an upgrade. The decor is staying the same, but the chain is introducing booze to its menu.

National Politics

AP Exclusive: Census layoffs ordered despite judge’s ruling

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It was unclear whether such actions would violate U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh’s temporary restraining order prohibiting the Census Bureau from winding down field operations while she considers a request to extend the headcount by a month.

Latest News

News

Badger Fire forces evacuations

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Around 100 people were evacuated from the Rock Creek and South Hills areas Friday morning, as the Badger Fire continues to burn

News

South Central Community Action Partnership receives large donation of food

Updated: 58 minutes ago
This is the second donation they have received since the start of COVID-19.

National

AP Exclusive: More migrant women say they didn’t OK surgery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
An Associated Press review of medical records for four women and interviews with lawyers revealed growing allegations that Dr. Mahendra Amin performed surgeries and other procedures on detained immigrants that they never sought or didn’t fully understand.

News

Jo Jorgensen Campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
libertarian candidate offers voters third option

National Politics

US bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores, threatens shutdowns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TALI ARBEL and MATT OTT
The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday it will ban Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores on Sunday and will bar the apps from accessing essential internet services in the U.S. — a move that could effectively wreck the operation of both Chinese services for U.S. users.