People in Rock Creek and South Hills asked to evacuate

Image shows some of the fire activity of the Badger Fire on Tuesday.
Image shows some of the fire activity of the Badger Fire on Tuesday.(Forest Service)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:20 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -

UPDATE:

At 7:45 am today, Sheriff Tom Carter announced a mandatory evacuation order for all residents in the rock creek canyon, south hills area.

A shelter has been opened at the Eastside Southern Baptist Church locates at 204 Eastland Drive North.

The Twin Falls County Fairgrounds will be available to house livestock for those being evacuated.

ORIGINAL:

A public safety alert has been sent out that those in the Rock Creek area and South Hills should be prepared to evacuate.

Officials are stressing that this is just a warning to be prepared, there is no evacuation order currently.

They also remind people that evacuating starts with the 6 P’s

  • Plan- Make a plan
  • Prescriptions- Gather necessary prescriptions
  • Pets- Gather pets, pet food, and pet supplies
  • Papers- Collect important papers: insurant cards, medical, taxes
  • Pictures- Gather important pictures
  • Plastics- Credit cards

KMVT has spoken to residents in the South Hills area that say they have been asked to evacuate and they are starting their evacuation process.

KMVT will continue to monitor the situation and have more details as they are available.

