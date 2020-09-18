September is Suicide Awareness Month; St. Luke’s to host online webinar

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - According to the most recent data, Idaho has the 5th highest suicide rate in the nation, and as September is National Suicide Awareness Month, St. Luke’s is working to educate people about the problem.

For those who are struggling with mental health, they often times feel like a burden to others, St Luke’s therapist Jane Krumm says.

Krumm says it can be helpful for people to know they have people who care about them and are there for them to talk to, whether it be friends or family.

It’s also important to know what resources are available in the community for everyone.

“Once they’ve had that conversation, it’s really important to reassure the person who is feeling suicidal that they want to get help and they want some adults to help them with the situation they are in and they will only talk with adults who will really help,” said Jane Krumm a licensed clinical social worker at St. Luke’s Children’s.

St. Luke’s is hosting an online webinar about suicide in an effort to help reduce the stigma, to register for that, visit their website.

The seminar will be on Thursday, September 24th at 5:30 p.m.

