Shell, Margaret

BURLEY—Our beloved mother, Margaret Shell, an 88-year-old resident of Burley, was called home by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

She was born November 27, 1931, in Heyburn, Idaho, the daughter of Ludwig and Leopoldine Kirschner Bodensteiner. She met her husband, Donald Shell, on December 5, 1949, on a blind date in Burley. They were married the following year on July 15, 1950, at the Lutheran Church in Eden, Idaho, by Arthur T. Lewis. They made their first home in Murtaugh on the Glen Briggs Ranch. Seven days before the birth of their second child they moved to Burley, where she had since resided.

Margaret worked for several fresh pack potato facilities and then several drug/variety stores. She and her family also served as custodians for Zion Lutheran Church in Burley for many years.

Margaret and Donald found enjoyment in camping trips to the South Hills and the Wood River Valley area, where they spent time fishing and hiking. Family time was important, and the barbeques and “get-togethers” will always be remembered. She loved riding motorcycles with Donald. They traveled across the United States and took many daily rides meeting new friends. They also enjoyed their annual trip to Yellowstone National Park with their children and grandchildren. Her favorite things were the times spent cleaning the church and working at the preschool and day care with the children at the church.

She is survived by six of her children, Donald Jr.(Jianhua), John (Valerie), Connie (Lon), Deborah, Randy (Mique), and Tom (Kris); her grandchildren, Jennifer, Sharidon, Becky, Amber, Justin, Cody, Kristal, Lisa, Whitley, and Drew; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Schwartz; and one brother, George Bodensteiner.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; two sons, Ernest and Travis; and two sisters, Gertrude and Hildegarde.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., in Burley. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, September 25, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to the service, both at Zion Lutheran Church. Officiating will be the Rev. Alexander G. Lissow. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.