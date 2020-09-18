Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, September 18, 2020

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect for all of our viewing area until 1pm today as the air quality is currently in the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups categories due to all the wildfire smoke that is currently around our area. If possible, definitely try and limit your time outdoors today, especially if you are sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels.

There is also a Red Flag Warning in effect for most of our viewing area until 9pm today. With the dry conditions that we have had for the past several weeks, and with the low relative humidity and gusty winds that we are going to have today, any new or currently burning fires are going to be able to spread pretty quickly.

Now for more information about the Air Quality Alert and the Red Flag Warning, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

We may get some temporary relief from the smoke tonight and tomorrow as a storm system works its way through our area, but overall, we are going to continue to have smoky conditions for the foreseeable future due to the fires that are currently burning around our area, including the Badger Fire in Cassia County. This also means that the air quality is going to be unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups, more often than not over the next week (or longer), so try and limit your time outdoors if possible.

Now as we go through your day today, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies as a cold front begins to approach our area. We are also going to start today off dry, but as we head into this afternoon and evening, there are going to be a few rain showers and thunderstorms around, especially in the western part of the Magic Valley and the western part of the Wood River Valley, as this cold front gets closer and closer to our area. There are then going to be scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around tonight in all locations as this cold front works its way through our area. Tomorrow is then going to have partly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around in the Wood River Valley, and partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the Magic Valley as the storm system associated with this cold front passes through our area.

Today is also going to be cooler than yesterday was as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations, and tomorrow is going to be even cooler than today is going to be is as highs are only going to be in the 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy this afternoon, this evening, tonight, and tomorrow, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Beautiful weather is then expected on Sunday as we are going have mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, a little bit of a breeze, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 70s in the Magic Valley.

Partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as a weak disturbance passes by our area. Mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures next week are also going to be really nice as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also not going to be too much of an issue next week, although it is going to be a little breezy on Tuesday, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 80

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph during the morning, then SW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 76

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around. A little breezy. Winds: SSW 5-20 mph. Low: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around. Breezy. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 45

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and a lot cooler. Winds: West 10-25 mph. High: 67

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. A lot cooler. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 63

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Chilly. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 37

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Not as cool. High: 73 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 67 Low: 39

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 81 Low: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 74 Low: 44

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 79 Low: 48

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 74 Low: 43

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 80 Low: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 75 Low: 45

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 84

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 78

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.