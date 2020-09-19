Badger fire now at more than 97,000 acres

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -In the most recent update from the United States Department of Agriculture, the Badger fire in Twin Falls County has now burned 97,210 acres.

The fire is currently at 0% containment and today crews will continue to construct direct and indirect lines on all perimeters, assisted by aviation resources as conditions allow. There is a mandatory evacuation order for all residents in Rock Creek Canyon, from Third Fork drainage on the south end to Foothill Road on the north end, in Twin Falls County. The evacuation shelter at the Eastside Southern Baptist Church closed yesterday evening at 9 p.m. Residents needing Red Cross assistance can call (800) 272-6668. RVs and evacuated livestock can stay at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, in Filer, Idaho.

Yesterday, as expected, strong late afternoon winds drove the fire edge northward, approaching private land in Rock Creek Canyon and Antelope Valley and doubling the fire footprint. Firefighters successfully secured structures in Rock Creek. The fire is actively burning in beetle-killed timber, subalpine fir, lodgepole pine, grass, and pinyon/juniper forest types, and has now reached agricultural lands to the north. Dozers and hand crews built line and firefighters conducted firing operations to starve the fire of fuel before it reached any structures. Single-engine air tankers dropped retardant and “scoopers” dropped water to cool the flaming front. Heavy smoke and high winds soon limited air operations.

Light to no precipitation fell on the fire overnight, and temperatures will be much cooler today with higher relative humidities. Winds will shift throughout the day, from southerly to westerly this morning, and to west- northwest by this afternoon, with gusts from 25-30 mph. The fire is expected to exhibit less active fire behavior this evening.

