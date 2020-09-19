Advertisement

Canyon Ridge still seeking first victory

Riverhawks fall to the Russets, 38-12
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:09 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Shelley looking for their first two-win season in two years. Canyon Ridge seeking their first victory of the season.

We take you to eastern Idaho for a 4A match-up.

Kaden Kidman keeps it on the read option, he is not going to get touched the rest of the way. That was the quarterback’s third touchdown of the night.

Kidman pitches it this time to Brayden Johnson, his face mask gets pulled and he keeps on rumbling.

Johnson is going to finish the drive with a touchdown.

After being winless last season, the Russets capture their second win of the year, with the 38-12 victory.

They travel to Hillcrest next week.

OTHER SCORE:

Gooding 26, Mountain Home 8: The Tigers scored late when the Senators' JV took the field. Kurtis Adkinson went 19/28 with 220 yards and two TD’s, he also rushed for 111 yards on 16 carries. Kolston Loveland produced 96 yards on eight catches and a touchdown. Coach Cameron Andersen said he was impressed with his line.

