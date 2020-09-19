Advertisement

Declo shuts out Buhl, showcasing an explosive night of offense

Hornets produced 453 yards of total offense; 388 on the ground
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:39 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Hornets trying to keep Buhl winless on the year.

But the Indians' interim head coach, Fred Bartlett has other plans.

We take you to the start of the second quarter, Declo ball, Gabe Matthews under center, hands it off to Derek Matthews and the junior takes off for the first down and a gain of about 15 yards. Hornet move inside the Indians 20.

One play later, this time Derek finds a hole early thanks to his offensive line and he takes it to the house before taking a moment to deal with his shoe, instead of tying the laces, he hands it off to Layne Homer.

Then prepares to go kick the extra point, with only one cleat, it hits the bar and goes over, Declo takes a 13-0 lead.

Well that’s something you don’t see every day.

Few minutes later, Declo back on offense, but Buhl steps up its presence defensively, and Bret Ruffing wraps up Gabe basically at the line of scrimmage, good tackle by the senior.

Then a few plays later, Ruffing bats the ball, preventing Declo from doing anything on that drive.

Declo runs away with this one, 55-0, with 453 yards of offense; 388 on the ground.

OTHER 2A SCORE:

Payette 20, Wendell 14 (OT) -

Offensively:

Joey Ward threw the ball for 114 yards and one touchdown. He also ran the ball for a 1 yard touchdown.

Aden Bunn carried the ball 5 times for 23 yards and caught two passes for 18 yards.

Teegan Dunn carried the ball 17 times for 58 yards.

Isaac Slade caught 5 passes for 64 yards and one touchdown and a two point conversion.

Defensively:

Aden Bunn made 12 tackles and had a forced fumble.

Teegan Dunn made 5 tackles and had a fumble recovery.

Bode French made 6 tackles and one sack.

Dakota Slade had 2 tackles and 4 pass breakups.

