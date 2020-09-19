Advertisement

Filer squeaks out a victory over Weiser

By Steve Kirch
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:16 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 1-1 Weiser Wolverines took on the 1-2 Filer Wildcats, both teams are looking to rebound from losses last week.

The Wildcats suffered a crushing 38-33 loss against American Falls.

But the Wildcats would get off to a quick start in the first quarter when Jonah Deleon takes the hand off, turns on the afterburners and takes it all the way into the endzone for the score, 6-0 Wildcats.

The Wolverines would respond right back when Jack Burke breaks through the Wildcat defense and into scoring position, he would not go down easy.

But the drive would stall when brent spencer can’t find anyone open- and get taken down by the wildcat defense.

Before the first quarter ended, Austin Perkins would show off his speed and sprint down the sideline before getting taken down at one yard line.

Wildcats would score a few plays later to make it 14-0.

The Wildcats would end up beating the Wolverines in a close one, 28-27.

Jonah Deleon returned a kickoff 80-plus yards for a TD.

