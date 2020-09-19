Advertisement

Kimberly overwhelms Burley, stays undefeated

Bulldogs win 21-0 thanks to stifling defense
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Burley, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Kimberly Bulldogs travel to play the Burley Bobcats in KMVT’s game of the week.

Burley Head Coach Dylan Corless knows what the undefeated Kimberly Bulldogs bring to the table.

“We’ve been working on playing fast and physical," Corless said. “We know that Kimberly is going to play fast and they’re no huddle, they are going to have play after play after play, just tempo. We’ve been practicing tempo a lot this week.”

Late first quarter, 4th and goal from the 9. Heath Owens finds a wide open Gatlin Bair for a touchdown. Bulldogs lead 7-0 early.

As darkness came, so did the wind. That might impact the passing attack, but no need here. Owens calls his own number in the red zone and prances into the end zone. 14-0 Kimberly in the second quarter.

Before the half, a bright spot for the Bobcats as Ramsey Trevino picks off Owens to keep Kimberly off the board. 14-0 at the half.

The Bobcats defense held its own most of the game, picking off Owens again early in the third, but the offense couldn’t capitalize in Kimberly territory.

In the forth, the dagger, Riley Mickelson gets the hand off, makes a sweet cut back and drags a defender in the end zone to take a 21-0 lead.

Kimberly wins 21-0 and improves to 4-0 on the season. Burley falls to 2-2.

