Senator Mike Crapo releases statement on Ginsburg passing

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued a statement following the news of the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued this statement following the news of the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“Justice Ginsburg was a stalwart leader on the issues and causes important to her.  While I did not agree with some of her opinions on matters of legal doctrine, I respect her courage to hold steadfast to her beliefs.  Prior to her service on the Supreme Court, her work with Idaho-based attorney Allen Derr helped overturn laws allowing discrimination on the basis of sex.  She fought a hard fight against cancer, and her legacy will continue for many more generations.  At this time of grief and sadness, I offer my condolences and deepest sympathies to her family, friends and loved ones.”

