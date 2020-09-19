Senator Mike Crapo releases statement on Ginsburg passing

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued this statement following the news of the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“Justice Ginsburg was a stalwart leader on the issues and causes important to her. While I did not agree with some of her opinions on matters of legal doctrine, I respect her courage to hold steadfast to her beliefs. Prior to her service on the Supreme Court, her work with Idaho-based attorney Allen Derr helped overturn laws allowing discrimination on the basis of sex. She fought a hard fight against cancer, and her legacy will continue for many more generations. At this time of grief and sadness, I offer my condolences and deepest sympathies to her family, friends and loved ones.”

