Advertisement

Annual Pooch Splash fundraiser offers stress relief opportunity for dog owners

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter hosted their 9th annual Pooch Splash fundraiser Saturday afternoon.
The Twin Falls Animal Shelter hosted their 9th annual Pooch Splash fundraiser Saturday afternoon.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls Animal Shelter hosted their 9th annual Pooch Splash fundraiser Saturday afternoon.

All the money raised from the pooch splash goes to cover the medical bills of the animals coming into the shelter.

This year’s pooch splash hosted a better than expected turn-out, hosting many dogs for the one day of the year where they can run around off leash and play in the water at Dierkies lake.

It is a day full of fun, food, and amazing raffles and swimming.

“I think that it is a great relief from our restrictions and how much you know we have had to suspend our normal social life.” Sais People for Pets executive director Debbie Blackwood. “I just think it is an opportunity to get out in the fresh air try to decompress with your pooch.”

The animal shelter wants to remind the community to always register and microchip animals in case they ever run away and show up at the shelter.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATED: Evacuations lifted in Badger Fire

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Residents evacuated Friday morning, as the Badger Fire crept closer to homes.

News

Rock Creek residents share their experience with evacuating

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Several families have been forced to evacuate their homes in the rock creek area and are now being sheltered at the Hilton Garden Inn in Twin Falls.

News

With winter on the horizon, gas prices expected to fall.

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
With winter is on the horizon, gas prices expected to fall. We may have already seen the highest gas prices of the year, AAA Idaho says.

News

Senator Mike Crapo releases statement on Ginsburg passing

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued this statement following the news of the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

Latest News

News

Officials reduce size of Badger Fire

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:32 AM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil and KMVT News Staff
The fire is now mapped at 89,090 acres as of Sunday morning.

News

September is Suicide Awareness Month; St. Luke’s to host online webinar

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:57 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
According to the most recent data, Idaho has the 5th highest suicide rate in the nation, and as September is National Suicide Awareness Month, St. Luke’s is working to educate people about the problem.

News

Fighting the Badger Fire from above

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:27 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Badger Fire is using small engine air tankers, large air tankers as well as helicopters to help fight the fire.

News

Badger Fire forces evacuations

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:59 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Around 100 people were evacuated from the Rock Creek and South Hills areas Friday morning, as the Badger Fire continues to burn

News

South Central Community Action Partnership receives large donation of food

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:47 PM MDT
This is the second donation they have received since the start of COVID-19.

News

Jo Jorgensen Campaign

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:23 PM MDT
libertarian candidate offers voters third option