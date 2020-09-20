Annual Pooch Splash fundraiser offers stress relief opportunity for dog owners

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls Animal Shelter hosted their 9th annual Pooch Splash fundraiser Saturday afternoon.

All the money raised from the pooch splash goes to cover the medical bills of the animals coming into the shelter.

This year’s pooch splash hosted a better than expected turn-out, hosting many dogs for the one day of the year where they can run around off leash and play in the water at Dierkies lake.

It is a day full of fun, food, and amazing raffles and swimming.

“I think that it is a great relief from our restrictions and how much you know we have had to suspend our normal social life.” Sais People for Pets executive director Debbie Blackwood. “I just think it is an opportunity to get out in the fresh air try to decompress with your pooch.”

The animal shelter wants to remind the community to always register and microchip animals in case they ever run away and show up at the shelter.

