CSI Cheer and Dance stay active despite a lack of sports

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With CSI Volleyball on hold until 2021, the cheer and dance teams are trying to stay busy and even with sporting events postponed, these athletes are finding new ways to strengthen their presence.

7:30 a.m. and these athletes have more pep in their step then you probably do by lunch.

“Even though everything still pushed back until the spring, we’re still using the fall to just practice more and get ready,” explained captain Maggie Hughes.

The College of Southern Idaho Cheer and Dance teams are led by three captains, Maggie Hughes, Courtni George and Tanna Krumm.

“I came back my third year because I couldn’t get enough of it, it’s an easy way to stay active and be part of your school,” Krumm explained.

George and Hughes joined dance coach Julie Wright on the CSI Coaches Show to educate the public what the program is doing in the off-season.

They’re putting their pom poms to good use by outreaching into the community.

“We’re going into high schools and interacting with their cheerleaders, hopefully we can come to a game and you can see us,” George said. “Also, we are going to try four times this year and have a practice that’s open to high schoolers getting ready to graduate and it will be a fun day.”

A new face to the program this year is Dillon Brock.

The new cheer coach explained, “we are trying to create young professionals and give them life lessons they’ll be able to take on and off the mat.”

We described him as the drill sergeant of cheer.

Wright brought him on to add some depth to the program.

“Dillon contacted me in the spring and when he started talking about his tumbling skills and get our kids, all of them doing back tucks and all of them doing backsprings, I was really excited to bring him on,” Wright exclaimed.

And turning CSI into a gateway school for the state’s four-year institutions.

“We’re not only working with high schoolers to come here, but working with those flow to move onto those four years,” Brock added.

Because when you’re a Golden Eagle, you’re always soaring to new heights.

It’s not often you see cheerleaders and dancers at cross country meets, but they’ll be cheering the runners on at the Idaho Milk Products CSI Classic October 2.

