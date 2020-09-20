Advertisement

Evacuations to be lifted in Badger Fire

Image shows some of the fire activity of the Badger Fire on Tuesday.
Image shows some of the fire activity of the Badger Fire on Tuesday.(Forest Service)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:46 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Residents forced to evacuate in the Rock Creek and South Hills areas will soon be able to return back home, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has announced.

Residents evacuated Friday morning, as the Badger Fire crept closer to homes.

The order will be lifted at 8 A.M Sunday morning.

Due to multiple hot spots near the homes in Rock Creek Canyon, the evacuation order will remain in place.  We hope to lift this order sometime tomorrow morning.

Officials also said they were successful in protecting structures.

