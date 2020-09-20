Jerome takes Battle of the Bridge for second straight year.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Two 1-2 teams looked to get back to .500 with a rivalry win.

With seconds remaining in a scoreless first half, Tiger Quarterback Dalan Thompson drops the ball off to Jonathan Ramsey, who gets the Tigers in scoring range.

Right before halftime, Thompson connects with Gavin Capps to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

The Bruins go into the locker room hoping to figure out the Tigers defense in the second half.

Early in the third quarter Bruin Quarterback Nicholas Swensen drops back and goes deep down the sideline, but can’t connect with his receiver.

A few plays later, Swensen gets hit as he throws and the Tiger defense shuts down the Bruin drive.

But the Tiger offense wouldn’t do any better in the second half. Thompsons pass almost gets picked off.

In a defensive battle, the Tigers would end up winning 14-7.

The Tigers would only have 252 yards of total offense in the win compared to the Bruins 309 yards.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.