Rock Creek residents share their experience with evacuating

By Jake Brasil
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Several families have been forced to evacuate their homes in the Rock Creek area and now being sheltered at the Hilton Garden Inn in Twin Falls.

The temporary shelter at the Eastside Southern Baptist Church closed Friday evening at 9 p.m. The Red Cross promptly found other arrangements for evacuees at the Hilton Garden Inn. Due the COVID-19 pandemic the Red Cross cannot due typical congregate housing, such as cots and blankets in a gymnasium.

Putting you first KMVT spoke with some of the evacuees, to hear what they are experiencing and how they are feeling in these difficult and the thoughts of possibly not having home to go back to.

We spoke with Ronda Clark who arrived at the Hilton late last night. Both Clark and her husband have lived in the Rock Creek area for 21 years, but for the time being, they will have to call their hotel room their home.

“The thoughts of maybe not going home, to your home, your security, your life, you know is frightening,” said Clark.

We also spoke with Rock Creek evacuee Dale Hunter and his two daughters, who just like Ronda left so much of their life behind.

“At a certain point in life you go well that is just stuff, obviously it is difficult and it piles on top of other things you have dealt with in your life, but again it is just stuff so you just go forward and deal with it,” said Hunter.

At this time both Clark and Hunter are felling optimistic as the firefighters have been able to successfully secure structures at this time.

“So I really want to thank everybody who has participated and who has put their life and time and effort into saving our properties,” said Clark.

The Red Cross also wants to let the public know, they are extremely appreciative of all the support and help the community has given them.

