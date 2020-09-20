Advertisement

Valley football cancels games due to COVID-19.

A member of the team tested positive for the virus.
Valley football cancels games due to COVID-19. A member of the team tested positive for the virus.
Valley football cancels games due to COVID-19. A member of the team tested positive for the virus.(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:42 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - COVID-19 strikes once again, this time at Valley High School. The Vikings football game Friday night against Melba High School was cancelled due to a case on Valley’s team.

The football team won’t be playing their home game next week against Nampa Christian.

The earliest the Vikings may play again is October 2nd for a conference matchup at Declo, according to Head Coach Ryon Jarvis.

Valley is 0-3 far this season.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Jerome takes Battle of the Bridge for second straight year.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Jerome takes Battle of the Bridge for second straight year. Tigers win 14-7 at Twin Falls.

Sports

Jerome takes Battle of the Bridge for second straight year.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jerome takes Battle of the Bridge for second straight year. Tigers win 14-7 at Twin Falls.

Sports

Valley football cancels games due to COVID-19.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley football cancels games due to COVID-19. A member of the team tested positive for the virus.

Sports

Filer squeaks out a victory over Weiser

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
The Wildcats would end up beating the Wolverines in a close one, 28-27.

Latest News

Sports

Filer escapes defeat, hangs on for the one-point win

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Wildcats would end up beating the Wolverines in a close one, 28-27.

Sports

Canyon Ridge still seeking first victory

Updated: 8 hours ago
Canyon Ridge looks to rebound when the Riverhawks go to Jerome on Friday.

Sports

Canyon Ridge falls to 0-4

Updated: 8 hours ago
Canyon Ridge looks to rebound when the Riverhawks go to Jerome on Friday.

Sports

Declo shuts out Buhl, showcasing an explosive night of offense

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
The Hornets produced 453 yards of total offense; 388 on the ground.

Sports

Declo improves to 2-2 on the season

Updated: 8 hours ago
Hornets produced 453 yards of total offense; 388 on the ground.

Sports

Kimberly overwhelms Burley, stays undefeated

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Kimberly overwhelms Burley, stays undefeated. Bulldogs win 21-0 thanks to stifling defense.