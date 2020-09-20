Valley football cancels games due to COVID-19.
A member of the team tested positive for the virus.
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:42 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - COVID-19 strikes once again, this time at Valley High School. The Vikings football game Friday night against Melba High School was cancelled due to a case on Valley’s team.
The football team won’t be playing their home game next week against Nampa Christian.
The earliest the Vikings may play again is October 2nd for a conference matchup at Declo, according to Head Coach Ryon Jarvis.
Valley is 0-3 far this season.
