Valley football cancels games due to COVID-19.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - COVID-19 strikes once again, this time at Valley High School. The Vikings football game Friday night against Melba High School was cancelled due to a case on Valley’s team.

The football team won’t be playing their home game next week against Nampa Christian.

The earliest the Vikings may play again is October 2nd for a conference matchup at Declo, according to Head Coach Ryon Jarvis.

Valley is 0-3 far this season.

