With winter on the horizon, gas prices expected to fall.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As it starts to cool off outside, demand for gas is expected to go down in Idaho.

This lower demand keeps prices lower.

By mid September, oil refineries will be moving from summer-blend fuel to winter-blend fuel, which has fewer additives and is cheaper to produce, AAA Idaho says.

“Those savings are going to be passed along to us," AAA Idaho Public and Government Affairs Director Matthew Conde said. "So once demand continues to drop here, barring anything weird with the wildfires or the natural disasters we’re seeing in some other places, which should be very site specific, we should be seeing some very nice savings heading into Thanksgiving.”

Saturday’s average gas price in Idaho is about $2.50 a gallon, about 30 cents above the national average.

