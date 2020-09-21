Advertisement

American Red Cross thanks community for support during Badger Fire evacuation

By Jake Brasil
Sep. 21, 2020
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The American Red Cross of Greater Idaho has been at the frontlines in helping those affected by the Badger Fire since the very start.

Alerted before the evacuation order was put in place, the Red Cross promptly organized a shelter at the Eastside Southern Baptist church Friday morning and then found hotel rooms for several evacuees on Saturday.

Sunday the Red Cross has demobilized and are now on standby in the case they are needed again. The organization tells KMVT it is absolutely astonished by the amount of help the community has given in this time of need.

“There is actually no words to describe how awesome it feels to see strangers off the streets and companies and people we don’t even know come right up to the shelters and say here we brought this — truckloads, handfuls, bagfuls. It did not matter," Diana Ochsner.

The Red Cross also wants to thank everyone who took the time to help get the word out through social media and other platforms.

