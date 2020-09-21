Advertisement

Badger Fire now 25% contained, crews continue to work the perimeter

Crew hard at work preparing for a down canyon push on Friday for the Badger Fire, burning in the South Hills.
Crew hard at work preparing for a down canyon push on Friday for the Badger Fire, burning in the South Hills.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Fire crews have contained about 25% of the fire burning in the South Hills.

The Sawtooth National Forest Service, Great Basin Regional Incident Management Team and the Bureau of Land Management gave an update Monday morning in a news release.

On Monday, crews will continue to work the perimeter of the what is called the Badger Fire, which has burned about 89,090 acres — down from earlier estimates. Crews with dozers will construct a direct line in the east half of the southern perimeter while hand crews build a line on the west half of the southern perimeter toward Diamondfield Jack Campground.

Daily Update on the #badgerfire Monday, September 21, 2020 Acres: 89,090 Containment 25% Crews: 5 ...

Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest on Monday, September 21, 2020

More than 300 personnel are working the fire. The team of firefighters and equipment comprise five crews, five helicopter, six dozers and 33 engines.

Crews will continue to protect recreation residences near Magic Mountain Ski Resort.

Heavy equipment will be used to clear rock and debris from Tapper Creek Road toward the Diamondfield Jack Campground.

Aerial resources will work with ground crews along the west flank to halt the spread, from Sagehen Flats south toward Fourth Fork of Rock Creek. Another crew is working to establish a line on the eastern side from Forest Service Road 530.

The evacuation order for all residents on private land in Rock Creek Canyon and Dry Creek was lifted at 8 a.m. Sunday by Twin Falls and Cassia County Sheriff’s departments. The Rock Creek Road is closed at the BLM/private land boundary.

Sawtooth National Forest Hot Shot Crew Building a fire line yesterday just south of the homes on Rock Creek Road.

Posted by Twin Falls Sheriff's Office on Saturday, September 19, 2020

Rock Creek Road is closed passed the cattle grate, just south of homes in the area as crews clean up debris and work on hot spots.

Road Closure Rock Creek Road will remain closed until further notice starting at the cattle grate south of the homes on...

Posted by Twin Falls Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 20, 2020

The Sawtooth National Forest issued the Badger Fire Road, Trail and Area Closure, effective Sept. 15. As hunting seasons open, hunters are reminded the closure is in place for their safety as well as the safety of firefighters. The full Forest Closure can be viewed on Inciweb and the Sawtooth NF’s website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/sawtooth.

