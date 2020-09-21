Advertisement

Fire crews battle blaze in Snake River Canyon park

The cause of the fires is still being investigated
Twin Falls fire crews worked quickly to put out a fire Monday afternoon at Auger Falls recreation area.
Twin Falls fire crews worked quickly to put out a fire Monday afternoon at Auger Falls recreation area.
By Jack Schemmel and KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:44 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls fire crews worked quickly to put out a fire Monday afternoon at Auger Falls recreation area.

Crews were called out to the park at about 1 p.m. for a reported brush fire. Fire officials say the fire spread to about 5 acres in size and they were able to get it under control.

Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said no structures were threatened. As of Monday afternoon, the cause of the fire was still being determined.

About 5 acres in the Auger Falls Heritage Park was burned Monday afternoon during a brush fire. The yellow area outlines the park area, but the fire only burned in a portion of the recreation area.
About 5 acres in the Auger Falls Heritage Park was burned Monday afternoon during a brush fire. The yellow area outlines the park area, but the fire only burned in a portion of the recreation area.

Kenworthy reminds people to be aware of their surrounding when recreating.

The area called the Auger Falls Heritage Park is located in the Snake River Canyon. The area has been developed by the city of Twin Falls for recreation and contains hiking, biking trails and fishing opportunities.

State

Idaho virus restrictions remain; governor touts economy

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Idaho will remain under restrictions in the fourth and final stage of Gov. Brad Little’s economic-reopening plan for at least another two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

American Red Cross thanks community for support during Badger Fire evacuation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The American Red Cross of Greater Idaho has been at the frontlines in helping those affected by the Badger Fire since the very start.

