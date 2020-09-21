Fire crews battle blaze in Snake River Canyon park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls fire crews worked quickly to put out a fire Monday afternoon at Auger Falls recreation area.

Crews were called out to the park at about 1 p.m. for a reported brush fire. Fire officials say the fire spread to about 5 acres in size and they were able to get it under control.

Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said no structures were threatened. As of Monday afternoon, the cause of the fire was still being determined.

About 5 acres in the Auger Falls Heritage Park was burned Monday afternoon during a brush fire. The yellow area outlines the park area, but the fire only burned in a portion of the recreation area. (Google Earthy)

Kenworthy reminds people to be aware of their surrounding when recreating.

The area called the Auger Falls Heritage Park is located in the Snake River Canyon. The area has been developed by the city of Twin Falls for recreation and contains hiking, biking trails and fishing opportunities.

