Idaho school districts vary widely in COVID-19 transparency

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho school districts vary widely when it comes to letting the public know about coronavirus cases in classrooms.

An investigation by the Idaho Statesman reveals that school districts across southwestern Idaho have wide-ranging levels of transparency when it comes to COVID-19.

Some notify the public of each case in each school, while others only provide information at the district level.

Others don’t track coronavirus cases at all.

The West Ada School District says it can’t release numbers because of federal privacy laws.

But both the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Education say case numbers can be released as long as individuals aren’t identified.

