Advertisement

Idaho virus restrictions remain; governor touts economy

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will remain under restrictions in the fourth and final stage of Gov. Brad Little’s economic-reopening plan for at least another two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor said Friday that intensive care unit hospitalizations of those infected remain too high.

Sample HTML block

Most Idaho businesses are open in stage 4.

Little says Idaho residents should be proud of the precautions they’ve taken, such as wearing face coverings, but virus infections have continued.

John Hopkins University reports that through Thursday, there were more than 36,000 virus infections and 434 deaths in Idaho.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Idaho virus restrictions remain; governor touts economy

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Idaho will remain under restrictions in the fourth and final stage of Gov. Brad Little’s economic-reopening plan for at least another two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

American Red Cross thanks community for support during Badger Fire evacuation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The American Red Cross of Greater Idaho has been at the frontlines in helping those affected by the Badger Fire since the very start.

News

American Red Cross thanks community for support during Badger Fire evacuation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The American Red Cross of Greater Idaho has been at the front lines in helping those affected by the Badger Fire since the very start.

News

Rock Creek Canyon residents return home after evacuation order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Brasil
With the Badger Fire evacuation order now lifted Rock Creek area residents are now returning to their homes.

Latest News

News

Woman wakes up Twin Falls residents after seeing smoke coming from house

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
No one hurt or injured due to heroic act

News

Twin Falls teen get wish granted from Make-A-Wish

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Shawn Powers got a pedicab, to help him enjoy his favorite activity of riding bikes with his family.

News

Rock Creek Canyon residents return home after evacuation order

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
With the Badger Fire evacuation order now lifted Rock Creek area residents are now returning to their homes.

News

Annual Pooch Splash fundraiser offers stress relief opportunity for dog owners

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Twin Falls Animal Shelter hosted their 9th annual Pooch Splash fundraiser Saturday afternoon.

News

Rock Creek residents share their experience with evacuating

Updated: 19 hours ago
Several families have been forced to evacuate their homes in the Rock Creek area and now being sheltered at the Hilton Garden Inn in Twin Falls.

News

Annual Pooch Splash fundraiser offers stress relief opportunity for dog owners

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Twin Falls Animal Shelter hosted their 9th annual Pooch Splash fundraiser Saturday afternoon.