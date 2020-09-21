Idaho virus restrictions remain; governor touts economy

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will remain under restrictions in the fourth and final stage of Gov. Brad Little’s economic-reopening plan for at least another two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor said Friday that intensive care unit hospitalizations of those infected remain too high.

Most Idaho businesses are open in stage 4.

Little says Idaho residents should be proud of the precautions they’ve taken, such as wearing face coverings, but virus infections have continued.

John Hopkins University reports that through Thursday, there were more than 36,000 virus infections and 434 deaths in Idaho.

