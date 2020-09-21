Pocatello man killed while trying to flag down help on road

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Police say a Pocatello man was hit and killed while he was trying to flag down help on Interstate 15 late Sunday night.

The Idaho State Police says after 24-year-old Andrew Delacruz was involved in a rollover crash on the Old Malad Highway, he climbed up a hill to Interstate 15 where he tried to flag down help.

The police agency says Delacruz was in the middle of the lanes when he was struck by a 2009 Ford Flex driven by 33-year-old Chad Miller of Salt Lake City.

Neither Miller nor his two passengers were seriously hurt, but Delacruz succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

