Pocatello man killed while trying to flag down help on road

Police say a Pocatello man was hit and killed while he was trying to flag down help on Interstate 15 late Sunday night. Image: MGN(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Police say a Pocatello man was hit and killed while he was trying to flag down help on Interstate 15 late Sunday night.

The Idaho State Police says after 24-year-old Andrew Delacruz was involved in a rollover crash on the Old Malad Highway, he climbed up a hill to Interstate 15 where he tried to flag down help.

The police agency says Delacruz was in the middle of the lanes when he was struck by a 2009 Ford Flex driven by 33-year-old Chad Miller of Salt Lake City.

Neither Miller nor his two passengers were seriously hurt, but Delacruz succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

