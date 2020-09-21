Advertisement

Rock Creek Canyon residents return home after evacuation order

With the badger fire evacuation order now lifted rock creek area residents are now returning to their homes.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Putting you first, KMVT has been following the experience of all the evacuees since the beginning. Sunday we went out to see just how close the fire line got to many of the homes in the area, and to hear from the those who were forced to evacuate.

One resident in particular, David Christensen, feels grateful for the firefighters and their hard work as the fire came dangerously close at about 200 yards to his home.

“I think they did a great job and had faith that they could get it done,” Christensen said. “They were kind and polite and she sheriff personnel that were out here working were great, and thank them for all their hard work and risking their lives.”

Thanks to a back burn done by the firefighters, many homes were saved, including Christensen’s and his neighbors Zach and Cory Chadwick, who had a similar experience.

“The only thing that was a concern was our five year old said, ‘I hope my bed doesn’t burn’,” said Zach Chadwick.

The Chadwicks did have some of their property get burnt, but overall they are happy that their shop and home are still around. The Chadwicks said their first priority was of course the safety of their three children. Then came the work of moving their eight horses and 15 cows.

“We had to leave one, just a little too weak,” Zach Cahdwick said. “The Forest Service was awesome in letting us get back up here to make sure she was fed and watered everyday so we could kind of keep tabs on where the fire was.”

Both the Chadwicks and David Christensen feel immensely grateful for the firefighters and all of their tremendous work. They also both stated how kind and understanding all off the emergency personnel were during this highly stressful time.

“It was nice to let us know what they were going to do and we really didn’t have any concerns,” said Zach Chadwick. “There was still a chance and it came as close as it could come, but we knew with them sitting here that we had better chanced then not.”

