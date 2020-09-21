Advertisement

Twin Falls Senior Center to host drive-up flu shot clinic

At the drive-up clinic, people won’t even have to get out of their car.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls Senior Center will be having a drive-up flu shot clinic Wednesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The Twin Falls Senior Center is partnering with Walgreens to provide this service to anybody in the community.

The executive director of the senior center says it is extra important for people to get the flu shot this year because many of the symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu are similar.

“People can just go in we will be able to give them, they will take the proper protocol and precautions they can take, they can just go in, fill out their information in their car, roll up their sleeve and leave and it will just make it a whole lot easier,” said Jeanette Roe.

Even though the drive up flu shot clinic is taking place at the senior center, anyone is welcome to come.

They will be taking insurance and Medicaid/Medicare.

